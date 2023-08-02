Atletico Madrid close to agreeing deal with Saudi airline company to become new main sponsor

Atletico Madrid are currently working on agreeing a deal with a Saudi airline company to become their new main sponsor.

As reported by Relevo, Atletico are looking to replace WhaleFin as their main sponsor, and they have held negotiations over the last few weeks with Riyadh Air, who are one of the leading airline companies in Saudi Arabia.

Both parties are hoping to come to an agreement over a multi-year deal in the coming days, with would see the Riyadh Air logo emblazed on Atletico’s jerseys for the upcoming season.

WhaleFin had been offering Atletico €42m per season as part of their deal, but Riyadh Air are believed to be prepared to pay much more as part of their offer, which will be music to the ears of Los Colchoneros.

The increased income would be very good news for Atletico Madrid, who could look to immediately use it to re-invest it in the transfer window, with the aim of improving Diego Simeone’s squad.