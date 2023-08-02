Arda Guler making good progress on knee injury recovery, surgery could be avoided

Arda Guler made a promising start to life at Real Madrid after producing a string of impressive performances during pre-season training. However, he has since been dealt a deflating setback, having suffered a knee injury in the United States.

Guler returned to Madrid last week to continue his recovery away from the rest of the first team squad, and according to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, he is progressing well. He has completed the first part of his treatment program, and he is said to be feeling very good.

⚡️ Arda Guler has completed the first part of his treatment and feels very good. If he continues like this for the next five-six days, surgery will be ruled out.@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/etdPRO69eq — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) August 2, 2023

Real Madrid will monitor Guler’s knee over the next few days, and if he suffers no setbacks, then there is a good chance that surgery will not be required.

Real Madrid will hope that this is the case, as surgery would keep Guler out of action for a longer period of time. They will be hoping that he can recover as soon as possible, so that he is ready and available for action.