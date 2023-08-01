Xavi Hernandez to take “Ruben Neves approach” over Barcelona’s interest in Joao Felix

Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks. He is not expected to be in Diego Simeone’s plans for the new season, and the club have been hoping to move him on this summer.

However, interest is scarce at this stage. Felix himself is hoping for a move to Barcelona, whom he recently described as his “dream club”.

Reports have emerged that Barcelona could look to sign Felix this summer following the soon-to-be-sale of Ousmane Dembele, which will allow them money to spend on new signings.

However, Xavi Hernandez is not keen on Felix joining, and according to Javi Miguel, he will look to take the same approach with Felix as he did with his fellow countryman, Ruben Neves.

Xavi ya freno la llegada de Ruben Neves cuando todos lo daban por hecho y todo apunta que va a ser igual de inflexible con otro jugador portugues que lleva el mismo agente… — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) August 1, 2023

Barcelona’s hierarchy were keen to sign Neves, whose agent Jorge Mendes has a close relationship with the club, but Xavi blocked the move before the former Wolves midfielder ended up heading to Saudi Arabia.

It appears that Xavi will look to block a move for Felix if Barcelona try it this summer, and he is absolutely right to do so. Signing the 23-year-old makes absolutely no sense for the LaLiga champions, which Xavi knows.