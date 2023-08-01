Xavi Hernandez to give first team minutes to highly-rated youngster during AC Milan friendly

On Wednesday morning, Barcelona will play the final match of their pre-season tour of the United States. Xavi Hernandez’s side take on AC Milan in Las Vegas (5am CEST), and they will be hoping to end the tour on a high.

Xavi has given chances to younger players during the tour, with the notable case being Fermin Lopez. The 20-year-old produced a memorable performance against Real Madrid, scoring one and assisting another in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory in Dallas.

Mikayil Faye is another youngster that Barcelona have taken on their US tour, and Sport have reported that the Senegalese central defender will make his debut for the club on Wednesday against Milan.

Faye, who signed for Barcelona earlier this summer, has reportedly impressed the first team coaching staff with his performances in training, and he now looks set to be given his bow in a match.

There are sure to be many eyes on Faye if/when he makes his Barcelona debut, as Xavi and his coaching staff will hope that he impresses when given the opportunity.