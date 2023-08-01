Will La Roja Bounce Back From Defeat To Win The World Cup? Favourites and Underdogs in FIFA Women’s World Cup

Spain’s success in the group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in New Zealand and Australia has showcased their dominance on the field. With convincing group-stage victories against Costa Rica (3-0) and Zambia (5-0), they secured a much-coveted spot in the round of 16. While some may argue that Spain had an easy group, their performance cannot be undermined. Nevertheless, the wave of excitement they were riding on, was halted by a monumental Japan, who outclassed them in emphatic fashion (4-0).

Bar this latest mishap, Spain’s recent performances established them as one of the tournament favourites. Nevertheless, it is important to consider the stiff competition they will face against Switzerland. La Nati has shown great resilience and determination in their matches so far. Despite their goalless draws against New Zealand and Norway, they finished first in group A and secured a place in the round of 16. Switzerland is considered the underdog in the game against La Roja, but would it be a real World Cup without some unexpected turn of events that goes into the history books. With a solid defensive line that remains unviolated and a knack for capitalizing on counterattacks, the Swiss team could pose a significant challenge to Spain’s progress. The Spanish squad, on the other hand, has shown they have the quality, proving their worth as title contenders for the World Cup. The players have displayed a finely tuned level of skill and teamwork, backed by their recent run of victories. However, they cannot afford to underestimate the challenges that lie ahead, especially as they face stronger opponents as the tournament progresses.

Under head coach Jorge Vilda, the team has dazzled at times, and if they can be clinical with their finishing, it will make them a formidable force in the tournament. This comes after the tumultuous events that saw many players not wanting to work with coach Vilda earlier during the year. With the ever-emblematic Jenni Hermoso spearheading the attack, and Alexia Putellas, the current women’s Ballon d’Or pulling the strings from midfield, Spain is out for business at this ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Spain’s success thus far in the competition can be credited to the further standout performances of some key players, who have consistently delivered on the pitch. The likes of Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira and Alba Redondo have been instrumental in Spain’s victories, providing much-needed goals and assists. Keep an eye out for their contributions in the upcoming matches. A high-scoring forward line going against a seemingly impenetrable defence sets the stage for a mouthwatering opener to the round of 16.

Looking ahead, it is difficult to predict the outcome of specific matches. As the tournament progresses into the knockout stages, that unpredictability factor only intensifies. The teams will face tougher challenges and each match becomes a battle for survival. This is where underdogs have historically surprised favourites and become the talk of the tournament. So, while Spain are favourites based on their recent performances, they must remain cautious of the potential threat posed by Switzerland, who are equally hungry for victory. The Spanish team has also made headlines recently due to Ivana Andres making a cultural faux pas, prior to the official start of the competition.

In conclusion, as Spain's journey continues at this ninth edition of the Women's World Cup, the sizzling question remains: Will La Roja bounce back from this defeat to cruise through and seize the ultimate prize? The upcoming rounds will test their mettle against formidable rivals, and fans around the world eagerly await the outcomes.