Valencia plead with fans to stop eating sunflower seeds at home games

Valencia will ask fans to cut down on their snacks this season, as it is creating problems for the club.

Los Che will ask fans that attend games either not to eat sunflower seeds, known as ‘pipas’ in Spain, or if they are to do so, to bring bags with them. Marca say this is because the massive deposits of sunflower seed shells, generally dropped after the seed is extracted by the watching fans, have been attracting rats.

In addition the machines that they use to clean them up are disturbing neighbours due to the noise pollution they cause.

As part of their measures, they will discontinue the sale of pipas within the facilities of Mestalla.

Sunflower seeds are part of the culinary tradition of Spanish football fans, and it is not uncommon to see their consumption across the country, regardless of the level. Clearly, in Valencia they are as popular as anywhere else.