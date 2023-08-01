The La Liga Rich List: Who Are the Highest-Earning Footballers in Spain?

If there’s one thing that dominates football these days, it’s money.

Multi-million-Euro contracts, transfer fees to make your eyes water, and lucrative sponsorship deals all play their part in making the football world go round.

La Liga is no different to any of the other top football leagues around the world. Dominated by Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, its top clubs spend millions every week in a bid to stay competitive among the global elite – and this includes paying their stars mega bucks to play for them.

But just how much are the top players getting, and how do these sums compare to the world’s finest? With the help of statistics firm Capology, this article aims to find out.

Jude Bellingham – €400k per week

One of England’s stand-out performers at the tender age of 20, it’s no wonder that Jude Bellingham commands a hefty wage.

This summer’s transfer to Real Madrid was probably the most high-profile of 2023 yet – if we take out Leo Messi’s move to Miami – as the Spanish giants aim to build a midfield designed to last at least a decade.

Bellingham will be at the heart of that engine room and his €400,000-a-week salary is a sign of just how integral to that plan the youngster is.

This lucrative contract lasts until 2029, which means Bellingham will amass almost €125m (plus add-ons) in that time.

Jan Oblak – €400k per week

Goalkeepers may not be the most glamorous team role and this is typically reflected in a lower salary than that of their teammates.

Jan Oblak, though, is the exception. The Atletico Madrid stopper is arguably the team’s most important player as Diego Simeone builds his system around a rock-solid defence. The Slovenian is responsible for organizing this watertight defence which conceded just 33 league goals last season, the league’s second lowest behind champions FC Barcelona.

Such a vital performer merits big bucks, then, in the eyes of Atleti. In just one week, Oblak earns what the average Spanish earns in 15 years. In one year, he takes home almost €21m, a sum that dwarfs most Spanish lottery jackpots.

Not bad for stopping shots.

Vinicius Junior – €400,000 per week

We’re three players into this list and we haven’t left Madrid yet.

Vinicius Junior joined Madrid five years ago and his rise to the top has been eventful. His first few seasons were inconsistent as he struggled to hold down a place in the first team but since then the Brazilian has been instrumental, especially as his team played their way to La Liga and Champions League glory last season.

His salary reflects his importance to the team and, after signing a new contract until 2027, he’s thought to earn around the €400,000 mark, like new teammate Jude Bellingham.

Another interesting thing to note is that his new deal includes an incredible €1b release clause designed to stop super-rich Saudi clubs from swooping for him.

Luka Modric – €421,000 per week

Like a fine wine, Luka Modric has gotten better with age. At the grand old age of 37, he’s the fourth-highest earner in Spain and looks set to stay on for one more season.

The Croatian will earn over €20m in what will probably be his farewell La Liga season. As mentioned, Madrid have made several midfield signings to try and fill the huge gap that Modric will leave behind, but can anyone live up to this midfield magician’s wonderful talent? Time will tell.

David Alaba – €433,000 per week

Yet another Real Madrid addition to this list, David Alaba is Austria’s best player and has been a steady presence at the back for his side.

His high-profile move from European rivals Bayern Munich made the headlines in 2021, partly due to the huge salary he agreed with his new club.

The deal takes him to the age of 33, in which time he’ll take home almost €70m.

If he can hit the heights of his peak Bayern form again, then Madrid fans will say he’s worth every cent.

Toni Kroos – €469,000 per week

Oh, look: another Madrid player!

Toni Kroos isn’t just any Madrid player, though. The German is a club legend after winning four Champions Leagues with them. Whisper it, but Kroos has even won the same number as Cristiano Ronaldo after helping former side Bayern Munich to the trophy in 2013.

His huge salary is his reward for such success but, like Modric, it looks like this season might be his last as he rounds off a glorious Madrid career.

Frenkie de Jong – €721,000 per week

Do a quick Google search on how much Frenkie de Jong earns at FC Barcelona and you’ll get a varied selection of figures.

Capology estimate it to be an eye-watering €721,000 per week which would put his La Liga rivals firmly in the shade.

The Dutchman’s move in 2020 was probably the biggest of that year, so it’s no surprise he’s on mega money. Almost three-quarters-of-a-million a week, though, is probably more than most people expected.

With three years left on his deal, De Jong still has well over €100m coming his way, too. No wonder Barca are broke.