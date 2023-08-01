Saudi Arabian side very confident of tying up deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Atletico Madrid have been focusing on sales over the last few weeks, and plenty of their players have been linked with a move away. The likes of Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata, Thomas Lemar and Saul Niguez could all depart, and the same can be said for Marcos Llorente.

Llorente is expected to be an important squad player for Atletico during the upcoming season, but there are now doubts as to whether he will be at the club at all. This is because Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli are interested in signing him.

According to Nabil Djellit, they are very confident of agreeing a deal to sign Llorente, whom they have submitted a lucrative contract offer to.

Ah Ahli SC pousse fort pour Verratti et également Marcos Llorente. Le joueur de l'Atlético Madrid a reçu une offre du club où évolue Mahrez ou Firmino. Dans les deux dossiers, les Saoudiens sont optimistes et espèrent finaliser les deux transferts. #Mercato pic.twitter.com/u6NC707s0y — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) August 1, 2023

Al Ahli are also interested in signing Marco Verratti, who has been a target for Atletico Madrid over the last few weeks. Los Colchoneros see the Italian as a very good defensive midfielder, and this is an area that they are keen to strengthen in, although they are very unlikely to sign him.