Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab to target key Atletico Madrid defender

Atletico Madrid looked to have settled their defence ahead of the new season following four additions, but they may be forced into contingency plans.

According to L’Equipe (via Diario AS), Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab are interested in veteran defender Stefan Savic.

As a key member of their defence, Atletico Madrid are not willing to let Savic go without a decent fee though. Al Shabab are yet to act on their interest, but at 32 years of age, and with only a year left on his contract, there is some suggestion that discussing a deal might not be a bad idea for Atletico.

Currently they have Santiago Mourino, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reinildo Mandava, Mario Hermoso, Jose Maria Gimenez, Caglar Soyuncu and Axel Witsel, who can all play in central defence. While it would be a loss, there is no doubt that if they feel they have or can get a replacement for Savic, financially it could work for all involved.