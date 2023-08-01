Ronaldo Nazario sacks entire transfer department 11 days before first match, manager also absent

Real Valladolid have sacked Sporting Director Fran Sanchez and his assistants just 11 days ahead of the start of the Segunda season.

La Pucela made the news public on Monday evening, with Sanchez arriving back in Valladolid to the news at the same time. He was negotiating a deal for right-back Ivan Fresneda with Barcelona in Madrid at the time, as per Diario AS.

In addition to Sanchez, his assistants Luis Casas, Antonio Barea and Jose Manuel Hernandez have all been relieved of their duties: all four were out of contract in 2024.

That news was communicated to them by owner Ronaldo‘s right-hand man at La Pucela, Strategic Director of the Sporting Department, Paulo Andre, while CEO Matt Fenaert was also present.

On top of the sackings, the day was notable for the absence of Manager Paulo Pezzolano, who was appointed just 7 games before the end of the season last time out. The training session scheduled for that day was taken by Assistant Manager Martin Varini.

Several players, Jawad El Yamiq, Juan Jose Narvaez, Mickael Malsa, Cyle Larin and Fresneda all trained apart from the rest of the squad, ahead of potential departures.

It is not yet clear whether Pezzolano will continue, and having seen reports that Ronaldo had agreed a deal to sell the Pucela before relegation last season, they will be increasingly worried by the erratic behaviour at the club. Their goal is to return to La Liga next season, but sackign a Sporting Director at this time does not bode well.