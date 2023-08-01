Real Sociedad preparing to pull out of deal for Manchester United midfielder over financial and fitness concerns

In the wake of David Silva’s retirement from football, caused by a serious knee injury, Real Sociedad have entered the market in the hopes of sorting a replacement.

One of their targets is Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek. The Dutch international has struggled at the Premier League side since joining from Ajax, and they are reportedly open to a sale this summer.

La Real have recently opened talks with Man United over a deal for van de Beek, but MD have now reported that they are close to pulling out of negotiations, citing both financial and fitness reasons.

La Real believe that the cost to sign van de Beek is very expensive, and they also have doubts over the 26-year-old’s physical condition, as he has suffered with numerous injuries over the last few years.

Real Sociedad may now look to other targets in their search for a Silva replacement, and it is certainly an area that they need to get right, given the impact that the veteran playmaker had during his time in San Sebastian.