Real Sociedad negotiating for Portuguese striker with over 50 international caps

Real Sociedad look as if they will strengthen their frontline this summer after all, having lost out on the signature of Alexander Sorloth to Villarreal.

The giant Norwegian had been a crucial part of their Champions League qualification last season, but ended up moving to Villarreal in a shock deal, after two years on loan in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Now it appears as if La Real will again look to bring in a RB Leipzig striker, in Andre Silva. The 27-year-old number nine is not first-choice in Saxony, and they are happy to loan him out to a Champions League side. According to Diario Vasco (via Relevo), negotiations over a loan are advanced, with all sides of the deal keen on it.

Silva, like Sorloth struggled at Leipzig, as part of an up and down career. In total he has managed 26 goals and 17 assists in 95 Leipzig games. Last campaign it was 9 goals and 9 assists in 44 appearances, 29 of which were starts.

Over his career, Silva has managed 144 goals and 53 assists in less than 400 club appearances. For Portugal, he has 19 goals in 53 appearances.

His record speaks to a natural goalscorer, who knows how to set up his colleagues too. Silva has passed through Sevilla, Porto, Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt to varying degrees of success. He was at his most lethal when he scored 29 goals in 33 appearances two seasons ago for Eintracht on their way to Europa League triumph, before a €23m move to Leipzig.

If Imanol Alguacil can unlock that form, then it could take La Real up a level. Alguacil was reportedly keen to have another tested forward on board, with Umar Sadiq coming off his anterior cruciate ligament injury last season. Carlos Fernandez has been inconsistent and injury prone in recent years too, while Jon Karrikaburu is due to be loaned out again this campaign.