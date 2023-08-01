Real Madrid star – ‘We have the best midfield in the world’

Real Madrid are heading into the new season with no shortage of excitement, but also plenty of doubts. The message coming from within the camp has been universally positive though.

Los Blancos started preseason well against Milan and Manchester United, showing off a new system with Jude Bellingham at the tip of a diamond midfield, but had the wind taken out of their sales by their 3-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona. Having hit the woodwork on five occasions though, there was little concern from Los Blancos.

Aurelien Tchouameni was positive about their preparatyion for the new season.

“We’re working well these days with [Fitness Coach Antonio] Pintus and the coaching staff, we’re happy. We don’t play ‘friendly’ matches because we’re up against good teams and we want to do well. We are working very well in training and we want to do the same in games.”

“We are playing well in the pre-season. We are using a new system and we have to learn every day how to play in this system. We have an incredible team and I am sure that we are going to have an incredible season.”

On a personal level, Tchouameni has looked like something close to his best again, after a tricky second half of the season last time round.

“I feel good with the team and I think I’ve done a good job. Also, on holiday I worked a lot with the physical trainer. I feel good on the field, we want to play well and improve every day.”

He lost his place to Eduardo Camavinga, with Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes also in the side ahead of him. Competition is unlikely to get easier with the addition of Jude Bellingham too.

“I think we have the best midfield in the world, with legends like Luka [Modric] and Toni [Kroos]. We learn from them every day. We also have youngsters who have an incredible level like Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, [Dani] Ceballos and myself. We’re going to do well this season,” he told Marca.

If Tchouameni can maintain his form from preseason, he may well keep his place, but at this point it is tricky to argue against the Frenchman’s assessment. Manchester City might have a word to say about it, but even they lost Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, who across three positions might dispute the title too. In terms of depth, no other side seems to come close.