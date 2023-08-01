Real Madrid set date for opening of new Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Real Madrid finally have a specific date in mind for the full opening of their renovated Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Los Blancos played during much of the pandemic at their Valdebebas training ground stadium the Alfredo di Stefano. They have since returned to the Bernabeu, where they have been playing for some time with the stadium still undergoing work – large tarpaulins have been placed over sections of the stands in order to obscure the building work.

Meanwhile some fans at the top of the stadium have been without the usual cover provided from the roof. However Diario AS say that some of the supporters clubs have been informed of the set date of completion. This date has been delayed on several occasions, and originally it was thought the Bernabeu would be ready last December, but the new date is the 23rd of December.

That would mean that the Bernabeu would host 11 more games in its altered state before then, ahead of the grand opening. The first game at the completed Bernabeu would be Real Mallorca, currently scheduled for the 3rd of January.

As the Madrid daily point out, they will be glad that the finished Bernabeu will be able to host several big games in La Liga next season, with their home games against Athletic Club, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona all coming in the second half of the season.

Work on the new Bernabeu began in July of 2019, and if the current date is confirmed, then it will have taken three-and-a-half years to finish the ground. Real Madrid predict that the new facilities will enable them to dramatically increase their earnings.