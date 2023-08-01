Real Madrid youngster departs for FC Andorra on free transfer, 50% sell-on clause retained

The futures of several Real Madrid youngsters have been under the microscope so far this summer. Carlos Dotor has already signed for Celta Vigo, with Sergio Arribas also expected to follow him out of the exit door.

Another player that has now left Real Madrid is Alvaro Martin. The 22-year-old, who was a mainstay for Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side last season, notching four goals in 41 appearances, has joined LaLiga Hypermotion side FC Andorra.

🆕 Álvaro Martín, TRICOLOR 💣El migcampista arriba procedent del filial del @realmadrid i signa per tres temporades#ÁlvaroMartínTricolor#SomTricolors 🔵🟡🔴 — FC Andorra (@fcandorra) August 1, 2023

Martin joins on a free transfer, although Real Madrid have retained a 50% sell-on clause, which they tend to do whenever they sell a younger player from their subsidiary or youth set-up.

Martin will now hope to continue his development in senior football, and FC Andorra is a good place for him to do so. Mika Marmol, who joined from Barcelona on a similar deal last summer, had an excellent season, and he is now close to joining Las Palmas.