Paris Saint-Germain considering formal FIFA complaint against Real Madrid

Real Madrid could find themselves in hot water over Kylian Mbappe, as Paris Saint-Germain look to do everything they can to apply pressure on Mbappe and Los Blancos.

With Mbappe refusing to sign a new deal, but also rejecting any approaches to leave on a transfer this summer, PSG are convinced that he has already reached an agreement terms with Real Madrid to join them on a free next summer.

While generally it can feel as if all is fair in love and war in the transfer window, FIFA prohibit talking to players and indeed agreeing deals more than six months in advance of the expiry of his contract.

The Telegraph, as per Marca, say that PSG are considering filing that complaint to FIFA. Whether they have grounds to do so, or whether the intention is to apply pressure on Mbappe and Los Blancos to sit down at the negotiation table remains to be seen. FIFA have in the past handed out transfer bans for incompetent behaviour.

Image via Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images