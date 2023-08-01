Moroccan star Ez Abde gives Barcelona ultimatum ahead of Ousmane Dembele exit

Barcelona winger Ez Abde is still uncertain of where he will be playing next season, and Ousmane Dembele’s impending move to Paris Saint-Germain has only muddied the waters further.

Ahead of PSG’s move for Dembele, Abde was set to join Real Betis on loan, but Sport say that the Blaugrana have now frozen that transfer as they wait to see how things play out.

Barcelona must now decide whether they maintain faith in their current options without Dembele – they still have four wider forwards in Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Abde – or if they look to replace Dembele. That said, Barcelona will not be able to pay a major fee for that replacement.

For Abde, the situation is much clearer. Either Barcelona show faith in him, and give him the minutes he needs, or he will leave in search of them. Equally, the report notes that Abde was ‘not treated well’ last summer, and if the right offer comes along, he would be open to it.

It appears to boil down to whether a replacement for Dembele arrives. If that is indeed the case, then it seems likely Abde will leave. The question for Xavi Hernandez, Deco and Mateu Alemany, is whether they feel they can find a better alternative to Abde within their limited resources.