Jordi Alba on Ousmane Dembele’s impending departure from Barcelona – “It tastes bad”

Jordi Alba has been settling into life in Florida over the past few weeks. The 34-year-old, who left Barcelona at the end of last season, recently joined Inter Miami, where he will be playing alongside former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

Speaking to Sport, Alba opened up on the circumstances of his move to the MLS side, and revealed that there was no pact between himself, Messi and Busquets for them to join the same club.

“If I had made the decision earlier, I would have announced it earlier. It is clear that with Leo and Busi being here, the decision has been easier, but it has been the affection of the club and the good atmosphere of the stadiums. These are things that I have been thinking about. For me, it is the best. Nothing would happen to us if it was planned, but I give you my word that we had no pact.”

Alba also spoke on another of his ex-Barcelona teammate, Ousmane Dembele. The 26-year-old looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days, and Alba admitted that he would be disappointed if Dembele leaves.

“It tastes bad because he is a differential player. I have not spoken to anyone from Barça about it, I only know what has come out in the press, but I would love him to stay.”

Alba could make his Inter Miami debut this midweek, and he will surely be very excited to share a pitch with his former Barcelona teammates Messi and Busquets once again.