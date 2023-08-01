Joaquin Sanchez part of Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis coaching staff for pre-season tour of North America

At the end of last season, Joaquin Sanchez brought the curtain down on an incredible 23-year playing career, in which he was primarily a player for Real Betis.

The 42-year-old is a legend in the green-and-white part of Andalusia, and the club paid an emotional tribute to him upon the announcement of his retirement, as well as hosting a testimonial match in his honour.

Joaquin has now entered the next stage of his life, and it appeared that he will be remaining involved with Betis. He has been included in Manuel Pellegrini’s coaching staff for the club’s pre-season tour of North America, as reported by Diario AS.

Real Betis face bitter rivals Sevilla on Thursday, before taking on Real Sociedad on Sunday in what will be their final pre-season fixture. Pellegrini will hope that Joaquin can provide valuable insight for these matches, and it remains to be seen whether he becomes a permanent part of the coaching set-up.