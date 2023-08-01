Joao Felix move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona back on the table ahead of sale

It looked like a questionable choice when Joao Felix took to the media to declare his desire to play for Barcelona while not having a clear route of Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese wants to move on from the Los Rojiblancos this summer, and no doubt Atletico want that too, but will only agree to a deal that does not see them lose money on her wages. That sum is thought to be around €16m for his services for a single year.

Barcelona for their part had ruled out any move for Felix, convinced they had both enough quality, and enough depth up front, but more importantly a lack of money.

🚨🚨🚨 Dembélé is indeed on the plane to Las Vegas! @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/XPi2kACgxc — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 31, 2023

While Barcelona are yet to register any of their new players or contracts this season, the prospective sale of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain could well allow them more margin in their salary limit. Sport say that he a genuine option for Barcelona.

With Felix, there are several issues to consider beyond the money too. Barcelona’s 4-4-2 formation could potentially work as the role furthest forward from midfield last season. Yet if Xavi Hernandez does want to return to the 4-3-3 formation he prefers this season, then Felix does not have an obvious place.