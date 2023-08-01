Former Barcelona player departs for Saudi Arabia just four days after signing for La Liga side

Former Barcelona creative midfielder Alex Collado has been loaned out by Real Betis just four days after joining the Andalusian side.

Collado, 24, left Barcelona on a free just four days ago in order to join Real Betis, but clearly he is not in their plans. Los Verdiblancos have since confirmed that he will head out on loan to Saudi Arabia.

Real Betis midfielder Alex Collado has joined Al Akhdoud on loan for the season.pic.twitter.com/wVFOTlACxA — Football España (@footballespana_) August 1, 2023

He will play on loan at Saudi Arabian side Al Akhdoud for the season, in what presumably is a financially lucrative deal for Betis and Collado.

The former Elche and Granada player would have faced competition for minutes under Manuel Pellegrini at Betis, but following Sergio Canales’ exit, was one of the players that seemed best-fitted to at least take over his creative duties on a rotational basis. Al Akhdoud are one of the more humble sides in the Saudi Arabian Pro League, having just won promotion to the top division last season.