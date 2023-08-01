Date set for contract talks between Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid plan to offer Diego Simeone a contract renewal, which would take his spell beyond 12 years at the club.

Arriving towards the end of 2011, Simeone has seen Atletico grow into a European power, and the indisputable third force in Spanish football. However last season, the Argentine went through a tricky spell and it looked as if the two parties might be heading their separate ways.

Simeone’s side were rejuvenated after the World Cup however, and for man were the best team in La Liga thereafter. It appears that this second half of the season has removed any doubt over whether Simeone’s cycle was over.

Marca say that Simeone will be offered a new deal in October, presumably during the international break. Simeone is currently in the final year of his deal, but reportedly Chairman Miguel Angel Gil wants Simeone in situ until his own spell ends, which some believe will be in 2026.

Simeone is currently the highest-paid manager in the world, and it would be no surprise if they offered him a reduction, so negotiations are not a foregone conclusion.

Nevertheless, Simeone and Atletico continue to go hand-in-hand. He is the longest-serving coach in La Liga by some distance, and while there have been spells where it looked as if he was struggling to get the best out of his players, especially last season, those arguing against his continuity are few and far between.