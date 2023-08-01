Barcelona to use Ousmane Dembele money to target move for Manchester City star

Over the last couple of days, Barcelona have been in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over the sale of Ousmane Dembele. The 26-year-old is keen to make the move to PSG, and the LaLiga champions won’t stand in his way.

PSG will pay €50m to sign Dembele, although Barcelona will only receive €27m of that amount, with the rest going to the French international and his agent.

According to Relevo, Barcelona will look to re-invest these funds into a new right-back, which is an area that Xavi Hernandez is keen to be reinforced. The Blaugrana’s head coach has identified Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo as his top target in this regard.

Cancelo is unlikely to remain at Man City this summer following the breakdown of his relationship with Pep Guardiola. Barcelona are keen to take advantage of the situation, although they are yet to formally move for the Portuguese.

Some members of the Barcelona board want to sign Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda, but Xavi firmly has his sights set on Cancelo. It remains to be seen how the matter plays out.