Barcelona to receive just €27m as part of €50m Ousmane Dembele deal with Paris Saint-Germain

The big story in Spanish football over the last few days has involved Ousmane Dembele. The 26-year-old has signalled his intention to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, with both clubs currently working on a deal.

Despite Dembele’s release clause having now increased from €50m to €100m, PSG are expected to still pay that amount in order to sign the French international. However, Barcelona will not receive the full amount, according to Relevo.

Instead, they will only receive €27m, just over half of the amount. The rest will go to Dembele and his agent, Moussa Sissoko.

Dembele and his agent would have received half of the €50m as part of a deal if PSG had activated his release clause before midnight on Tuesday morning, although they are set to miss out on just €2m now.

It is certainly far from ideal that Barcelona will receive such a small amount for one of their most influential players. The funds will likely be used to re-invest in the transfer market, but they won’t have as much available as they’d dually like.