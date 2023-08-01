Barcelona shift transfer focus ahead of impending Ousmane Dembele exit – three positions targeted

Barcelona look set to lose star winger Ousmane Dembele, with the French winger in negotiations to leave for Paris Saint-Germain imminently. It is a major setback for the Blaugrana, and is causing them to alter their plans in the transfer market, although they may not go for a like for like replacement.

Even if Dembele leaves, Barcelona still have Ansu Fati, Ez Abde, Ferran Torres and Raphinha to occupy the wide positions this season. Indeed, for the Moroccan Abde, a replacement may mean his own departure.

After it became clear that Dembele would be leaving, Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez put the brakes on a move for right-back Ivan Fresneda until they could work out exactly what resources they will have available.

Xavi pide aplazar fichaje Fresneda. Quiere saber como acaba Dembele y en que condiciones, y si hay opciones reales o no para traer a Cancelo. En caso negativo, daria luz verde al defensa del Valladolid — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) July 31, 2023

According to Relevo, it has meant Barcelona may go for alternative options they previously did not think they could afford. Now they will target three positions; a right-back, a midfielder and a forward.

Diario AS back up this information, and add that Xavi Hernandez has decided Joao Felix is not that forward. In theory, it would be a winger that can go on the outside and beat their man. Yet if possible, they may try to bring forward the transfer of Vitor Roque, initially slated for 2024.

🚨 Xavi is now taking Ousmane Dembélé's departure for granted. The club is now exploring options in the market, the priorities are a forward, a midfielder and a right back. @relevo pic.twitter.com/La8zlDXFFp — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 1, 2023

Xavi is also keen to see whether extra money available might facilitate a move for Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo on loan this summer – he is Xavi’s favourite for the role. Meanwhile Giovani Lo Celso has been linked with a move to Catalonia this summer, as Xavi seeks another midfielder that can play the final pass.