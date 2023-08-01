Barcelona obligated to accept €50m offer for Ousmane Dembele regardless of clause

Barcelona will hope to extract a little more from Paris Saint-Germain for Ousmane Dembele, but they have agreed to a minimum price.

According to MD, Barcelona and Dembele have a pact that they will accept an offer for the French winger of €50m, despite the fact his release clause increased to €100m on the 1st of August.

Of that €50m, €25m were due to go to Dembele and his agent Moussa Sissoko. As Barcelona negotiate with PSG, they and Dembele will look to secure a larger fee in the next few days in order to see the Blaugrana better compensated.

Nevertheless, even if the clubs are negotiating, Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez are giving up Dembele for lost, and it is only a matter of time before he arrives at the Parc des Princes.

While many will point to the fact that Barcelona may well have been served locking Dembele into a deal before the transfer window, or that they should not have agreed to such a low release clause, the battles between Sissoko and the club to thrash out a deal suggest that there may well have been no other way. His reported salary at PSG will be €20m per annum, a 33.3% increase on the maximum indicated by their salary cap.