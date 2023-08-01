Barcelona

Barcelona considering move for Manchester City target as possible Ousmane Dembele replacement

Barcelona are expected to announce the departure of Ousmane Dembele this week. Paris Saint-Germain are close to finalising a deal for the 26-year-old, who has agreed person terms with the French champions.

If/when Dembele leaves, Barcelona may look to sign a replacement right winger, and one of the names on their list in Jeremy Doku. According to Sport, Xavi Hernandez and his coaching staff are big fans of the 21-year-old, who plays for Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, Manchester City are also believed to be in the race to sign Doku, as they target a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who headed to Saudi Arabia last month.

Barcelona already have Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal at the club, so a new right winger should not be high on the list of their priorities at this stage.

It’s also unlikely that Barcelona will be able to compete with Man City for Doku, providing the Premier League champions do pursue that deal. As a result, a move would make little sense for the Blaugrana.

