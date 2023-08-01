Barcelona believe that Ousmane Dembele is not entitled to €25m cut of PSG transfer fee

Ousmane Dembele is close to leaving Barcelona, after a deal has been all-but agreed between them and Paris Saint-Germain for the sale of the 26-year-old winger.

PSG will pay €50m in order to sign Dembele, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal. Personal terms have also been agreed, and the French international will sign a five-year contract at his new club.

However, there is a hold-up in the deal which is preventing it from being completed. Dembele and his agent are reportedly entitled to half of the €50m transfer fee, as per the details of his contract, although Barcelona are fighting this issue, which Sport have reported.

Barcelona are stating that Dembele would receive this amount based on milestones and objectives, which they are saying he hasn’t met. As a result, they believe that the Frenchman is not entitled to €25m, rather much less.

It remains to be seen how this issue is solved, but all parties will be hoping for a swift resolution. However, in Barcelona’s case, they will want to retain as much of the original transfer fee as possible, especially given their financial struggles.