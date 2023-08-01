Barcelona arrive in Las Vegas for Milan friendly with Ousmane Dembele following travel chaos

Barcelona are in place in Las Vegas for their final friendly of their preseason tour against Milan, but not without disruption.

Ousmane Dembele did in the end arrive with the side in Las Vegas, but is unlikely to play, as he negotiates a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Initially, Barcelona had delayed their travel plans from 11:00 local time to 16:00, due to logistic problems with their flight. They were then delayed further until 18:30, as the plane taking them to Las Vegas arrived late from Canada, as per MD.

The disruption did not end there though, with Barcelona’s players forced to wait an extra two hours until 20:30 due to a sandstorm which grounded the flight. They were then unable to train at Allegiant Stadium that night, as they had been scheduled to do so.

This of course comes after earlier chaos in their preseason tour, when they were forced to cancel a friendly with Juventus due to a virus that was making its way through the squad.

Altogether it has been a turbulent time for Barcelona on their trip to the USA. They look set to leave having lost out on various training sessions and a match in their preparations for the new campaign, but also look as if they may come back without one of their key players in Dembele.