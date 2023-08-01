Axel Witsel on “Cholo-taka” – “It is new to us and we are improving every day”

Diego Simeone has been trialling a new style of play during pre-season, which has been dubbed “Cholo-taka”. His Atletico Madrid have looked to build attacks from their defence, and this tactic was firmly on display during Sunday’s impressive victory over Manchester City in Seoul.

Simeone’s side have now travelled from South Korea to Mexico for their first two matches of pre-season, where they will face Real Sociedad and Sevilla.

Speaking upon arrival in Mexico, midfielder-turned-defender Axel Witsel gave his thoughts to MD on Atletico’s new tactic, which he admitted that it has been tough to get used to.

“If we compare to before, it is true that when we have the ball we want to play out from the back. This is a bit new and we are getting better at it every day. We also play with more aggressiveness when we don’t have the ball.”

Simeone will hope his new tactic will prove to be successful for Atletico Madrid in the upcoming season, as they look to challenge for the LaLiga title alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid.