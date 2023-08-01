Atletico Madrid midfielder not interested in possible move to Galatasaray

Saul Niguez has been the subject of significant transfer speculation so far this summer. He has been linked away from Atletico Madrid on several occasions, most notably to Saudi Arabia.

The latest side to register their interest in Saul is Galatasaray. A number of Turkish teams are keen on the 28-year-old, but it is the Istanbul-based outfit that appear to be most keen on signing him.

However, a move to Turkey does not interest Saul, as reported by Relevo. It is likely that he prefers to remain at Atletico for the upcoming season, although he is not expected to be a starter under Diego Simeone, especially once a new midfielder is signed.

Saul has been given the number eight jersey at Atletico Madrid, which points to the club not being actively open to selling him. However, they are unlikely to refuse a good offer, but at this stage, the player is showing no signs of wanting to leave.