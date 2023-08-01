Analysis: How should Barcelona look to spend their Ousmane Dembele money?

The big story in Spanish football over the last 48 hours has involved Ousmane Dembele. Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their pursuit of the 26-year-old, and a deal is expected to be finalised by the end of this week.

Dembele is currently with the rest of the Barcelona squad in Las Vegas ahead of Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against AC Milan. He is expected to return as normal later this week before flying to Paris once a deal is agreed.

PSG will pay €50m to sign Dembele, who only has one year left on his current contract in Catalonia. However, Barcelona will only receive €27m of that amount, with the remainder going to the French international and his agent.

Given their financial struggles, Barcelona may not have this exact amount to spend in the transfer market, but they will certainly have a portion. The big question will now be as to who they look to sign.

With Dembele leaving, there has been plenty of speculation in regards to Barcelona entering the market for a direct replacement, with Stade Rennais’ Jeremy Doku once of those to be linked. However, doing a deal of this nature would be seriously unwise.

Right wing is one of the position that Barcelona were already overloaded with players in. With Dembele leaving, they still have Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal who can play there, so there is absolutely no reason for another option to be signed.

Xavi Hernandez is aware of this, and smartly, he is looking for the funds to be invested towards a new right-back, an area that Barcelona seriously need to reinforce. Specifically, he wants to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, which would be an excellent addition.

Not too long ago, Cancelo was considered to be one of the best full-backs in world football, and if he moves to Barcelona, he will be in an environment which will allow him to reach those levels again.

The only question is whether Barcelona can afford to sign Cancelo permanently, or if they will have to settle for a loan deal. It could be that if the latter is the only realistic option, they could look to do this while also signing Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid, who should be available for less than €20m.

In an ideal world, Barcelona are able to sign both Cancelo and Fresneda. The former would be first-choice right-back, as well as backup to Alejandro Balde on the left, with Fresneda acting as the Portuguese’s backup, providing he is not sent out on loan, which would be likely if he makes the move to Catalonia this summer.

Barcelona will be cursing their luck that they don’t have the full €50m to work with, as signing Cancelo and Fresneda would have been the smart and obvious thing to do. It means that only one is likely to be signed, and in the short term, the former is the best bet.