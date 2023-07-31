Spain given reality check in World Cup after being thumped by Japan

Spain have been made abundantly aware that they must raise their level in order to secure success at the World Cup in New Zealand, following defeat to Japan in their final group game.

Alexia Putellas was the only player to remain in the side from their victory over Zambia, as Manager Jorge Vilda went with a strong line-up.

However Japan’s pressing and strong shape proved tricky for Spain to break down, and as the game went on, more and more holes opened up on the break.

Hinata Miyazawa opened the scoring after just 12 minutes, before Riko Ueki doubled the lead just before the half hour mark with a deflected effort. By half-time Spain were looking ragged as Miyazawa scored her second five minutes prior, as the game was sentenced.

Spain improved after the break, but not enough to cause any real danger to the Japanese defence. In the closing stages, Mina Tanaka found the top corner on the break again, finishing the match 4-0.

Vilda will have four days to rethink his plans. Spain went through as runners-up in the group, finishing on six points following their wins over Zambia and Costa Rica. They next face Switzerland at 07:00 CEST for a place in the quarter-finals. The concern in Spain will be that they were well beaten in their first true test though.