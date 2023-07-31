Real Sociedad negotiating for Tottenham Hotspur defender

Real Sociedad are still on the hunt for left-back this summer, and their search has taken them to the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur.

La Real have been linked to a number of full-backs this summer, including Alejandro Grimaldo, Sergio Gomez, Juan Bernat and Renan Lodi, who was their first choice, as per Diario AS.

However now they have made Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon their top target. They cannot afford his salary, so Tottenham would have to pay a percentage, and a loan with an option to buy next summer looks like the most likely formula.

Should that deal fail to come to fruition, then La Real will turn their attentions to Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda. As and when a replacement comes in, Diego Rico will leave Donostia-San Sebastian, with Getafe his likely destination.

Reguilon had a disappointing season on loan at Atletico Madrid last campaign, appearing just 11 times for 317 minutes in total. It is also true that Reguilon rarely got a look-in though, and if given confidence and a run of games, there is a better chance that he may recover the level that saw him win a Europa League with Sevilla.