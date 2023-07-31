Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal accuses Barcelona of lacking bottle

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has reassured Madridistas that when his side face Barcelona in a big match, they will beat them.

Los Blancos fell to a 3-0 defeat on Saturday night, with Barcelona coming out comfortable victors on the scoresheet. That said, it was a tight match which saw both sides hvae good spells.

Speaking after the match, Carvajal pointed out that it was nothing more than a friendly in the grand scheme of things – and that he felt when it comes to it, Real Madrid were better under pressure.

“Losing against Barcelona does not taste good, but you have to know the moment we are in, what the game means. I am convinced that in official competition, we are going to overcome them.”

“We have had chances, five posts, we have missed a penalty… Stay calm, when the moment of the truth comes, we will overcome them.”

The veteran defender didn’t seem to have much faith in Barcelona replicating their form during crunch time, and also cited the fact that they were trying out their new 4-4-2 diamond formation as a factor in their defeat.

“In the first 15 minutes of each half, Barcelona were better and we did not get out as we wanted. Then we have been on top of them and created chances. The team has managed to have enough of the ball and rob the ball up front. It has been a demanding game and one for preparation. We have done things well and we are adapting to the new system,” he told Marca.

Last season Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the Supercup final, but were then blown away 4-1 on aggregate by Real Madrid at Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid were lacking fitness when they were beaten in Saudi Arabia, but equally, it could be said that Barcelona were missing a number of crucial players during that 4-0 defeat.