Paris Saint-Germain Manager Luis Enrique key in deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Former Barcelona Manager Luis Enrique appears as if he will return to his former club to go shopping this summer, as Ousmane Dembele nears a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the latest reporting, Paris Saint-Germain’s new coach has been crucial in the attempt to sign Dembele. The French winger was linked to PSG last summer, and with Luis Enrique keen to have aggressive and pacy wingers with which to exploit space. That same idea could be seen at the Spanish national side, with the likes of Nico Williams included from a young age.

Sport go on to say that they were not considering a move for Dembele a month ago, but with Kylian Mbappe’s future in the air, Dembele was one of the alternative PSG agreed on.

Losing Dembele would be an accute blow for Barcelona, but it is not difficult to see why PSG and ‘Lucho’ are keen on him. On the plus side for Barcelona, they already have Raphinha and Ferran Torres as natural replacements – though neither have reached Dembele’s level.