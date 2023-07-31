La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Las Palmas bring in experienced striker, Almeria lose key defender

The transfer window continues to rumble on in Spain, and while spending is low in La Liga so far, the trimming and the tweaking of squads continues. Here are some of the deals that have been confirmed recently.

Almeria

Almeria have lost another of their starters from last season, following the departure of Rodrigo Ely. The Brazilian central defender, 29, returns to his native land with Gremio for a fee of €1.5m.

He had just a year left on his deal, and played every game he was available for (36 out of 38, two suspensions) last season, as per Diario AS. Even so, it seems unlikely they will move again, having already signed Edgar Gonzalez from Real Betis this summer.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have confirmed the sale of goalkeeper Ruben Blanco to Olympique Marseille. OM Manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has moved for another La Liga player, and signed the 28-year-old ‘keeper for €1.5m. He has penned a three-year deal, leaving Celta a little shorter than usual in the goalkeepeing department.

𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 Rubén Blanco inicia unha nova etapa no @OM_Espanol Agradecemento eterno por facernos crer na confraría do 4,01%. Contigo empezou todo! 🙌 Moitísima sorte no futuro, @RubenBlancoTeam. 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗭𝗔𝗦 de parte de todo o celtismo 🩵#GrazasRucho | #UnDosNosos pic.twitter.com/9fsM9cDhmW — RC Celta (@RCCelta) July 30, 2023

Las Palmas

The Canary Islanders were short of a regular goalscorer last season, and their latest move will look to remedy that situation somewhat. Munir El Haddadi has signed on for a one-year deal after leaving Getafe on a free. The Moroccan international scored 7 goals and gave an assist in just 1,352 minutes last season.

Sevilla

Sevilla Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has said that he wants 10 exits this summer, and they are a little closer to that total (three so far), after Karim Rekik left the club.

The Dutch defender has left Sevilla for Al Jazira in Saudi Arabia, bringing in €2.5m to the club coffers. Rekik brings to an end an injury-hit three seasons in Seville, during which he made 70 appearances and lifted the Europa League.