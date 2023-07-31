Kylian Mbappe future arrives at key date as €40m loyalty bonus comes into play

Paris Saint-Germain are moving to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona before his release clause doubles, but they also be motivated to sell Kylian Mbappe before August.

On the first of August, Mbappe is due the first €40m of his €80m loyalty bonus, as per Relevo. Unwilling to sign a renewal so far, PSG are desperate to sell Mbappe this summer in order to avoid losing him for free.

However if they want to avoid paying him those €40m, it would make more sense to agree a deal for Mbappe before the end of July. That said, it looks unlikely that a deal will be done, and it could equally motivate PSG to ask for an extra €40m, on top of whatever fee they had intended on.

Even so, PSG’s is not a position of strength. Their need to sell is greater than anyone else’s to buy, or Mbappe’s to move. It may be that PSG have assumed the loss of that €40m, in the knowledge that regardless of how hard they try to get a deal done before August, Mbappe would simply avoid signing on the dotted line until he received the bonus, and then agree a move.