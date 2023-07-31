Diego Simeone after Atletico Madrid win – ‘We played with personality against the best team in the world’

Diego Simeone has praised his side following victory over Manchester City on Saturday. Their final match in South Korea was an impressive showing against the Champions League winners, but Simeone did advise caution in terms of placing too much value on it.

Los Colchoneros put City to the sword with goals from Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco from outside of the box, before Ruben Dias scored a late consolation goal.

❝Es increíble la pasión de los aficionados del Atleti en Corea. Ha sido muy especial vivirlo❞. — Memphis 🎙 pic.twitter.com/aNi9OQkSq6 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 30, 2023

After the match, Simeone told Diario AS that the result was not the important thing to take out of their match, and that despite defeat to an All-Star K-League team in their previous friendly, he saw things he liked in both matches.

“The other day we played a very good first half, today we were able to repeat it. We played a serious match against the best team in the world. We played with personality, we hope it will help us when La Liga starts. These are friendlies, they are not good for much, but they have the value of forming a structure.”

Simeone was enthused by his side’s performance though.

🎥 ¡No te pierdas los goles de nuestro último duelo en tierras surcoreanas! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LMbsTHETak — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 30, 2023

“I would maintain the calm of always, we care about the how. The other day we ended up losing, but we played well. In the second half today, the team improved and that does matter to me, it gives me joy, energy and enthusiasm. We need a strong group. We aspire to that to be able to compete.”

Atletico Madrid were the most impressive side in the second half of the season last time out, despite a poor start ahead of the World Cup. Of course, maintaining performance is the challenge, but if Atletico can continue with the formula they appeared to hit on last season, then they could well challenge for the title. Neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona are without flaws, and Atleti will be hoping for a good start to allow that to happen.