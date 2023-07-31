Chelsea contact Paris Saint-Germain regarding Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are the presumed destination by all for Kylian Mbappe, whose future looks no clearer at the time of writing. Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to sell Mbappe this summer in order to avoid losing him for free.

Yet Mbappe has rejected that idea so far, and maintains he wants to see out the last year of his deal. Real Madrid are yet to make an offer for Mbappe, with PSG convinced that Mbappe has already agreed terms to sign him next summer for free.

Another part of this negotiation has been a supposed €80m loyalty bonus that Mbappe will receive; €40m on the 1st of August and €40m on the 1st of September. That has been the general consensus, but Cadena Cope say that Mbappe simply needed to be a PSG player to receive that bonus, paid out throughout the season, on the 31st of July.

INFO Oficial que he confirmado con el @PSG_inside @KMbappe cobrará la prima de fidelidad de 60 Millones € (no 80) juegue o NO juegue la próxima temporada en PSG. El derecho al Bonus lo adquiría Mbappe si estaba en plantilla PSG a 31 de Julio 2023. Increíble pero cierto🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/VjYNsuBLwZ — 𝐏𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚 ®️ (@pedro_morata) July 31, 2023

They also say that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has contacted PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi about Mbappe, in hope of opening a negotiation.

Ultimately unless they can convince Mbappe to turn down Real Madrid for a fourth time, then Boehly and Chelsea’s negotiations with PSG will be futile. It would be a major shock if Mbappe was to end up anywhere else than Real Madrid in the next 12 months.