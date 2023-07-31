Barcelona negotiating deal for Ivan Fresneda with possibillity of including youngster

Barcelona are in talks with Real Valladolid over highly-rated young right-back Ivan Fresneda.

The 18-year-old defender has been the subject of much speculation for a number of months, with the great and the good of European football linked to him.

With Barcelona in desperate need of a right-back, it appears as if they are keen on Fresneda. It was reported by Sport that Valladolid could be interested in Barcelona’s 18-year-old Estanis Pedrola, although it is not clear whether that would be on loan or on a permanent deal with a sell-on clause.

🚨 The offer is €8m fixed + variables and the possibility of including Estanis Pedrola. @gerardromero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 31, 2023

However Jijantes FC now say that Pedrola could be involved in a deal to take Fresneda to Barcelona. He was not included in their opening offer, which is believed to be around €8m plus variables, but Barcelona are in talks with La Pucela. Fresneda’s release clause is thought to be around €20m.

Fresneda has been reportedly close to an exit on a number of occasions, so any reports that he will leave should be taken with a pinch of salt until a deal is confirmed. However given the consistency of the links to Fresneda, it does appear they have a concrete interest in making him their right-back of the future.