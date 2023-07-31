Ousmane Dembele update: Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to negotiate deal at player’s request

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are set to thrash out a deal for Ousmane Dembele, as the Frenchman looks to leave Camp Nou on good terms.

According to Gerard Romero, Moussa Sissoko (his agent), PSG and Barcelona will meet in order to discuss a deal for the Barcelona winger. PSG are willing to pay his €50m release clause, €25m of which Sissoko and Dembele would receive, before that clause doubles to €100m at midnight on the 31st of July.

However Dembele, who as recently as two weeks ago said he was happy at Barcelona and wanted to continue there, has requested that the three parties discuss a deal so that Barcelona can receive more money from the deal.

Ousmane Dembélé has just asked Barça for formal ‘permission’ to negotiate with PSG 🚨🔴🔵 Dembélé wants to follow all the correct steps. ⚠️ There’s still feeling this could not be done in time to activate La Liga €50m clause in 9h — but trying to agree with different ways. pic.twitter.com/WVQaFsxc9P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

Marca say that Barcelona had suggested the inclusion of Marco Verratti, but interest from Saudi Arabia in the Italian put paid to that idea, as it appears he will be headed there.

🚨 The operation for Dembélé will be completed for between 40 and 50 million euros in FULL for Barça. And more importantly, it would free up around €25m for FFP. Dembélé’s agent will get a commission from PSG. @sagonzalezbueno 🇫🇷 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 31, 2023

Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that there is a chance PSG do not activate Dembele’s release clause in time, with nine hours remaining for them to do so. Earlier in the day, Sport had reported that Dembele might cede part of the €25m he and his agent were due in order to compensate Barcelona better.

🔴| #NoticiaSPORT@DBR8 con Lluís MiguelSanz 💥“Dembelé, cuando se levante, le dirá oficialmente al Barça que quiere irse” 💰“El francés podría renunciar a una parte de los 25 millones y que el Barça cerrara la operación por 40” pic.twitter.com/V2BDLIoxWN — Diario SPORT (@sport) July 31, 2023

It appears with Dembele taking the initiative, Barcelona and PSG will try to agree a deal for him. Whether they can see eye to eye is another matter.

Ultimately, at this point it appears that Dembele has made up his mind that he wants to head to PSG, and all that remains to be agreed are the terms of the deal. The Blaugrana have Ferran Torres and Raphinha to cover Dembele’s absence, but neither have shown the ability to influence matches quite like the Frenchman.