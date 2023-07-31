Atletico Madrid star returns to action against Manchester City after three months out

Atletico Madrid beat Manchester City on Saturday in South Korea, overcoming Pep Guardiola’s side 2-1. But the good news did not stop there.

Manager Diego Simeone told the press that he was pleased with the performance, but was not getting over-excited by the result against the Champions League winnners.

However it also saw Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak return to action. He had been out with a spinal issue since the 23rd of April and a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona last season, as noted by Marca, and finally has managed to overcome it. Oblak played the first 45 minutes before being taken off at half-time for Ivo Grbic.

Oblak has managed to avoid going under the knife for his problem, instead working with physios on the issue for a number of months, and it appears he has left the issue in the past.

While Grbic did a reasonable job in his absence, an in-form Oblak is a difference-maker for Los Rojiblancos. Having him back will be a major boost for Simeone, as Atletico look to continue where they left off from last season.