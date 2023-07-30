Xavi Hernandez keen for more signings at Barcelona despite impressive El Clasico result

Barcelona secured their first victory of pre-season on Saturday night, and in emphatic style. Goals from Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Ferran Torres ensured an impressive 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in Dallas.

Despite the result, Xavi Hernandez spoke after the match of his desire to add more players to his first team squad, as he told the media (via Sport).

“The market closes on the 31st of August. A lot can happen. Hopefully we can strengthen more. We are missing some players. The sports management knows it and the President knows it. Despite the result and the euphoria, we need something more.”

Xavi, who also spoke of rumours linking Ousmane Dembele with a move away from Barcelona, is reportedly looking for a new right-back, as well as a creative midfielder. Ivan Fresneda had been linked as being the former, while Bernardo Silva and Giovani Lo Celso are names that have also been rumoured.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are able to strengthen further in the transfer market. They will likely have to make sales in order to do so, as this is an area that they have struggled with so far this summer.