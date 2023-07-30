Xavi Hernandez coy on Ousmane Dembele-Paris Saint-Germain links – “You never know”

Barcelona picked up their first pre-season victory of the summer on Saturday, emphatically defeating Real Madrid 3-0 in Dallas.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres ensured that Barcelona had won the pre-season Clasico fixture for the second consecutive year, after 2022’s 1-0 victory.

In the build-up to the match, Dembele’s future at Barcelona has been a hot topic. He has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to activate his release clause, which sits at just €50m.

Addressing the rumours after the match against Real Madrid, Xavi Hernandez appeared relaxed on the situation, although he did not rule out the possibility of Dembele leaving.

“We will see, in the transfer window you never know. I see him to be happy here. If there’s something, he will tell us. For now, he’s here and he’s happy.”

Barcelona will certainly be desperate for Dembele to remain at the club this summer, especially if he continues to produce big moments like he did against Real Madrid.