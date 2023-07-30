Who is Fermin Lopez, Barcelona’s 20-year-old El Clasico sensation?

Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in Dallas on Saturday night was a brilliant occasion for the reigning LaLiga champions, who secured bragging rights in the bitter El Clasico rivalry with an emphatic victory.

Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres got the goals, and there were several excellent performances from Barcelona, including from Eric Garcia and Frenkie De Jong, but it was Lopez that stole the show.

As well as scoring, Lopez also set up Torres for Barcelona’s third, making it a dream appearance for the 20-year-old. Outside of the La Masia sphere, he is not very well-known, but he is sure to be after this performance.

Lopez was born in El Campillo in Huelva, Andalusia in the 11th of May, 2003. He initially joined Real Betis’ academy as a youngster, before making the move to Barcelona at the age of 13, joining their Infantil A side. Here, he crossed paths with Alejandro Balde and Gavi, whom he is still very close friends with.

Lopez, who typically plays as an attacking midfielder, failed to convince Barca Atletic officials last summer, which prompted a loan move to Linares, where he got 12 goals and 4 assists in 40 games, including three in the Copa del Rey. This confirmed his ability to play for the Barcelona subsidiary, but Xavi Hernandez gave him the opportunity to impress in the first team this summer.

Lopez played against Arsenal on Thursday and gave an impressive cameo, but it is his performance against Real Madrid that will have many talking about him.

He is likely to bounce between Barcelona and Barca Atletic for the upcoming season if he continues to impress Xavi, who could have another star on his hands.