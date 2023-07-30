WATCH: Highlights as Barcelona run out 3-0 winners over Real Madrid in Dallas

Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off once again in the United States as part of each side’s pre-season schedule, and it was the former that emerged victorious with rather emphatic fashion.

Oriol Romeu came inches away from scoring on his El Clasico debut, but Ilkay Gundogan, also playing in the fixture for the first time, did make a big impact on the first goal. His free-kick was rolled to Pedri, who played in Ousmane Dembele for the opener.

𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒

🔥 BARÇA 3-0 REAL MADRID

⚽ Dembélé, Fermín, Ferran pic.twitter.com/DE0bPcYqOc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 30, 2023

Vinicius Junior missed a penalty soon after, and Real Madrid also hit the woodwork twice in quick succession, much to their frustration. They were made to pay for their inaccuracy, as Barcelona killed the game off late in the second half.

Youngster Fermin Lopez scored his first senior Barcelona goal and in emphatic style, firing into the top corner from 25 yards out. He also played a big role in the third, playing in Ferran Torres to fire beyond Thibaut Courtois.

It was certainly a very pleasing result for Barcelona, who take on AC Milan in the final match of their pre-season tour. Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will hope for better when they face Juventus.