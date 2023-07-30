Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Fermin Lopez scores spectacular goal to all-but secure victory for Barcelona

With just a few minutes to go in Dallas, Barcelona have all-but wrapped up victory in El Clasico after doubling their advantage over Real Madrid.

Xavi Hernandez’s side took an early lead in the match after Ousmane Dembele finished off an excellently-worked free-kick routine involving Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri.

Real Madrid had several chances to equalise, including from the penalty spot, which Vinicius Junior missed after hitting the crossbar. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now been made to pay, with Barcelona scoring a second.

What a goal it is too. Fermin Lopez is the one to grab it, finishing brilliantly for his first senior goal for Barcelona.

It is a very special moment for 20-year-old Lopez, who has impressed the Barcelona coaching staff during pre-season so far. Xavi has given him the chance to prove himself on the pitch – against Real Madrid no less – and he has delivered with a brilliant goal.

