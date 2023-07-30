Valencia

Valencia set for €20m payday as deal agreed with AC Milan for sale for USMNT midfielder

Over the last few years, Valencia have tended to sell of their most valuable assets every summer, and 2023 looks like being no different.

Yunus Musah is one of Los Che’s brightest prospects, although he will soon be leaving the club, after an agreement with AC Milan was finally reached for the sale of the USMNT midfielder, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Musah will join Milan for a combined fee of €20m, and he will become the second LaLiga starlet to make the move to the Rossoneri this summer, after Samuel Chukwueze did so earlier this week.

Musah will complete his medical tests next week, and he has agreed a five-year contract. A deal will be finalised soon after these examinations are done. After this, Valencia can then re-invest the funds in their first team squad.

Valencia head coach Ruben Baraja was not planning to have Musah in his squad for next season, so a sale makes sense given the value that he holds. It is essential that he is now replaced in the transfer market.

Posted by

Tags AC Milan Valencia Yunus Musah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News