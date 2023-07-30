Valencia set for €20m payday as deal agreed with AC Milan for sale for USMNT midfielder

Over the last few years, Valencia have tended to sell of their most valuable assets every summer, and 2023 looks like being no different.

Yunus Musah is one of Los Che’s brightest prospects, although he will soon be leaving the club, after an agreement with AC Milan was finally reached for the sale of the USMNT midfielder, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Yunus Musah to AC Milan, here we go! Agreement sealed between Milan and Valencia on €20m package deal, add ons included 🔴⚫️🇺🇸 #ACMilan Medical tests next week and five year deal set to be signed. After Christian Pulisic, Musah will join AC Milan. pic.twitter.com/JTM4mtohEG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

Musah will join Milan for a combined fee of €20m, and he will become the second LaLiga starlet to make the move to the Rossoneri this summer, after Samuel Chukwueze did so earlier this week.

Musah will complete his medical tests next week, and he has agreed a five-year contract. A deal will be finalised soon after these examinations are done. After this, Valencia can then re-invest the funds in their first team squad.

Valencia head coach Ruben Baraja was not planning to have Musah in his squad for next season, so a sale makes sense given the value that he holds. It is essential that he is now replaced in the transfer market.