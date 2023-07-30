Sevilla in talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder as Victor Orta steps up signing efforts

After winning the Europa League in May, Sevilla are now looking to build on that success ahead of the new season.

However, given their poor financial standing, they have been forced to focus on sales over the last few weeks. Karim Rekik has departed for the UAE, while others, including Yassine Bounou and Suso, could also be on their way.

New Sporting Director Victor Orta is also focusing on additions, and he is looking to sign a new central midfielder, following the departure of Pape Gueye, who was only on loan from Marseille during the second half of last season.

Djibril Sow is Sevilla’s top target, and according to Relevo, they are in talks to sign the Swiss international, He only has one year left on his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt, so a deal is not expected to be very expensive.

Sow would be a very good pickup for Sevilla, who will fancy their chances of a successful 2023-24 season with Jose Luis Mendilibar still at the helm.